'Coming to America' sequel in the works

Some of Eddie Murphy's "Coming to America" crew may be headed back to the fictional nation of Zamunda if Paramount Pictures has its way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a "Coming to America" sequel is in the works that will be penned by the writers of the original 1988 film, Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield.

Although the project is still in its early stages, Kevin Misher, who produced a 2013 "Carrie" remake, is set to produce. No word on whether Murphy will reprise his role as Prince Akeem.

The original film, directed by John Landis, focuses on Murphy's Prince Akeem leaving the fictional African nation of Zamunda for America in hopes of finding a bride.

"Coming to America" -- widely considered a cult classic -- also starred Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Eriq La Salle and Shari Headley.