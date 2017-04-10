Complete list of 2017 Billboard Music Award nominees

Musician Pete Wentz of "Fall Out Boy" and singer-songwriter Julia Michaels announced the 2017 Billboard Music Award nominees for five categories live on "Good Morning America" today.

The electronic pop duo, the Chainsmokers, led this year, garnering a total of 23 nominations. Rap star Drake followed not far behind them, earning a total of 22 nominations this year.

Ludacris will be back to host the awards show for the second year in a row.

"The Billboard awards is like ... it's like the Oscars of music," Ludacris said at last years' show.

Tune into the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and catch performances from some of the biggest names in the industry on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here is a complete list of nominations for this year's Billboard Music Awards:

Top Artist:

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Top Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Beyoncé

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Justin Bieber

Beyoncé

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyonce "Lemonade"

Drake "Views"

Rihanna "Anti"

Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”

The Weeknd "Starboy"

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

"Hamilton: An American Musical"

"Moana"

"Purple Rain"

"Suicide Squad: The Album"

"Trolls"

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce "Lemonade"

Bruno Mars "24K Magic"

Frank Ocean "Blonde"

Rihanna "Anti"

The Weeknd "Starboy"

Top Rap Album:

J. Cole "4 Your Eyez Only"

Drake "Views"

Kevin Gates "Islah"

DJ Khaled "Major Key"

A Tribe Called Quest "We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service"

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean "They Don’t Know"

Florida Georgia Line “Dig Your Roots”

Blake Shelton “If I’m Honest”

Chris Stapleton “Traveller”

Keith Urban “Ripcord”

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers “Cleopatra”

Metallica “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct”

Radiohead “A Moon Shaped Pool”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “The Getaway”

Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin “Energia”

CNCO “Primera Cita”

Juan Gabriel “Los Duo 2”

Juan Gabriel “Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes”

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho “Recuerden Mi Estilo”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers “Bouquet (EP)”

The Chainsmokers “Collage (EP)”

Flume “Skin”

Kygo “Cloud Nine”

Lindsey Stirling “Brave Enough”

Top Christian Album:

Casting Crowns “The Very Next Thing”

Lauren Daigle “How Can It Be”

Joey + Rory “Hymns”

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Love Remains”

Skillet “Unleashed”

Top Gospel Album:

Tamela Mann “One Way”

Kirk Franklin “Losing My Religion”

Travis Greene “The Hill”

Tasha Cobbs “One Place: Live”

Hezekiah Walker “Better: Azusa- The Next Generation 2”

Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Selling Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli” Rihanna “Needed Me” The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Desiigner “Panda”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Collaboration

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top Rap Song:

Desiigner “Panda”

Drake “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration:

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Top Country Song:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”

Little Big Town “Better Man”

Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration:

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink “Setting The World On Fire”

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song:

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Twenty One Pilots “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song:

Daddy Yankee “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam “Hasta El Amanecer”

Shakira Featuring Maluma “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song:

Lauren Daigle “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Thy Will”

Skillet “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song:

Jekalyn Carr “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin “Wanna Be Happy?”

Travis Greene “Made A Way”

Hezekiah Walker “Better”

