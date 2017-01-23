Keshia Knight Pulliam's daughter has arrived.

The former "Cosby Show" actress gave birth to a daughter, Ella Grace, she wrote on Instagram.

"Ella Grace has arrived!!!" she wrote, alongside a photo of the baby's feet.

Pulliam, 37, revealed last summer that she was expecting her first child with her husband of six months, former NFL player Ed Hartwell. However, just a few days later, he filed for divorce.

The actress said in August that her split inspired the baby's moniker.

"I knew Ella was going to be my first baby girl's first name. Then in the midst of all of this is when she's earned her middle name, Grace," she said on her podcast, "Kandidly Keshia." "When I tell you through all of this the grace of God has so been with us and has covered us and protected us -- she's been my saving grace to get through it."

Hartwell has not yet commented on the baby's arrival.