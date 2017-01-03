Country Star Sam Hunt Is Engaged

County star Sam Hunt is officially off the market. Sorry ladies.

The "House Party" singer, 32, proposed to his girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler, People magazine and USA Today confirmed with the singer's rep.

Hunt hasn't said much about Fowler as of late, though he seems to apologize to his lady love in his brand new song, “Drinkin’ Too Much.”

2016 Israel A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

“I’m sorry I named the album 'Montevallo,' I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media, I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio, I know you want your privacy," the lyrics say.

“Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you," he adds in the song after mentioning how she "changed your number and moved."

Looks like he got back to her and she said "yes" to his proposal.