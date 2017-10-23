Hooray for Hollywood!

“A Night at the Movies” kicks off week 6 of "Dancing With the Stars" season 25 tonight, and we have a sneak peek of all the glitz and glam to come.

"Dancing" pro Emma Slater and celeb partner Drew Scott will dance to “Legend” by The Score, in an action-packed Paso Doble. Scott said in a sneak peek that he's always dreamed of being an “action superstar.” A 10-time national champion in karate, he says he got into action movies because of karate and traveling all over North America to compete.

Tonight, country music artist Shania Twain will join Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba as a guest judge and will also perform her new song, “Soldier,” from her latest album, “Now.”

In addition to Scott, other contestants will be performing to the following songs: