Hooray for Hollywood!
“A Night at the Movies” kicks off week 6 of "Dancing With the Stars" season 25 tonight, and we have a sneak peek of all the glitz and glam to come.
"Dancing" pro Emma Slater and celeb partner Drew Scott will dance to “Legend” by The Score, in an action-packed Paso Doble. Scott said in a sneak peek that he's always dreamed of being an “action superstar.” A 10-time national champion in karate, he says he got into action movies because of karate and traveling all over North America to compete.
Tonight, country music artist Shania Twain will join Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba as a guest judge and will also perform her new song, “Soldier,” from her latest album, “Now.”
In addition to Scott, other contestants will be performing to the following songs:
- Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Jazz – “Holly Rock” by Sheila E. (Animation)
- Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Rumba – “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran (Drama)
- Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Argentine Tango – “Human” by Sevdaliza (Sci-Fi)
- Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Samba – “Wild Wild West” by Dru Hill, Will Smith & Kool Mo Dee (Western)
- Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Argentine Tango – “Dernière Danse” by Indila (Foreign)
- Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Jive – “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man (Spy)
- Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “Let’s Be Bad” from “Smash” (Musical)
- Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Paso Doblé – “We Will Rock You” by Queen (Sports)