Week 8 of "Dancing With the Stars" heated up the dance floor Monday night with "Trios Night," where stars performed an individual dance and then a trio dance with one of the special guests.

Past trio dances have added a second professional dancer but on Monday night’s show, the couples were joined by past winners Kelly Monaco from the first season, Kristi Yamaguchi from season six, Alfonso Ribeiro from season 19, Laurie Hernandez from season 23 and the reigning Mirror Ball trophy holder, Rashad Jennings, from season 24. Also, former season 17 runner-up Corbin Bleu returned to the dance floor.

Former NFL star Terrell Owens kicked things off at the top of the show with a lively Charleston that earned him nice compliments from the judges and a score of 27. But he also closed the show when it was announced he was eliminated.

The night belonged to Broadway star Jordan Fisher. He earned two perfect scores that put him at the top of the leader board. His quickstep with partner Lindsay Arnold to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams was a knockout performance that made surly judge Len Goodman stand up and applaud.

Later, Jordan and Lindsay were partnered with "High School Musical" star Corbin Bleu from season 17 and turned in a sensational performance with a salsa to “Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin. Interestingly, both Fisher and Bleu have performed on Broadway in musicals by Lin-Manuel Miranda: Fisher in “Hamilton” and Bleu in “In the Heights.”

Among the night’s highlights was a performance from insecure Frankie Muniz, who is always filled with nerves but has proven himself to be a good dancer. Frankie’s Viennese waltz with partner Witney Carson was good, but his trio dance featuring Alfonso Ribeiro was great fun and prompted Len Goodman to say, "A lot of this competition is about confidence ... you’re a good dancer, Frankie. Come out and perform," which brought cheers from the audience.

Frankie earned the second-highest score for the night.

Going to the semi-finals next week, only five couples remain: Jordan and Lindsay; Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas; Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy; Drew Scott and Emma Slater, and Frankie and Witney.

Here are the combined scores for both dances on the night:



Jordan Fisher, 60

Frankie Muniz, 53

Lindsey Stirling, 54

Terrell Owens, 51

Victoria Arlen, 48

Drew Scott, 47



"Dancing with the Stars" returns next Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.