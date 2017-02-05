DGA Awards 2017: Complete Winners List

The 69th Annual DGA Awards were handed out Saturday night in Los Angeles and "La La Land" continues to collect the year's top awards.

The musical film's director Damien Chazelle won the top award -- Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Feature Film -- from the Directors Guild of America. He beat out the directors of "Arrival," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea," and "Moonlight."

Chazelle's win may be a good indicator of who takes home the Oscar for Best Director at the Academy Awards, which will air on ABC on Feb. 26. Usually, the DGA Award winner goes on to also take home the Oscar. It's happened all but seven times since the DGA Award's inception.

Earlier in the evening, when accepting his medallion recognizing his achievement, Chazelle explained why he creates films.

"I'm a movie-maker because I'm a movie lover, first and foremost," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Movies are powerful, because they speak to everyone," Chazelle, 32, continued. "They speak to all countries, all cultures."

Here's a complete winners list from the 2017 DGA Awards:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Feature Film

Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2016

Garth Davis - "Lion"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Miguel Sapochnik - "Game of Thrones," "The Battle of the Bastards

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Miniseries

Steven Zaillian - "The Night Of," "The Beach"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Becky Martin - "Veep," "Inauguration"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming)

Don Roy King - "Saturday Night Live," "Host: Dave Chappelle"

Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Specials)

Glenn Weiss - The 70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

J. Rupert Thompson - "American Grit," "The Finale - Over the Falls"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs

Tina Mabry - "An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

Derek Cianfrance

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Ezra Edelman - "O.J.: Made in America"