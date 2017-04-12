New documentary offers intimate glimpse at late actor Heath Ledger

A new documentary offers an intimate look at the late actor Heath Ledger, as told through a rare collection of home videos that he shot himself as well as interviews remembering the Hollywood legend conducted with his family and friends.

"He had these little shiny stars on the ceiling that he put up in his old house, and he said, 'That's where I'm going to be,' he said, 'I'm going to be in the film industry, and I'm going to be a film actor,'" Kim Ledger, the father of the late actor says in the film.

Ledger, who would have turned 38 this month, was pronounced dead on Jan. 22, 2008, at the age of 28. The "Brokeback Mountain" actor died of "acute intoxication" by mixing prescription drugs including oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, and others, according to the New York coroner's report. His death was deemed an accident.

Friends and family recalled the star's unique rise to fame.

"He turned down so many different roles," Trevor DiCarlo, Ledger's childhood friend said. "It's interesting, he turned down 'Superman.' It wasn't a role that he felt that he could relate to. It wasn't a role that he felt that was gonna further his career. And he said no."

Many of the roles that Ledger did accept, however, resulted in unforgettable performances.

He earned an Academy Award -- posthumously -- for his portrayal of the Joker in "The Dark Knight."

Those closest to Ledger say in the new film that privately the actor struggled with his skyrocketing success and fame.

"He wanted fame, and then when he got it, he didn't want it," friend Matt Amato says in the documentary.

"I Am Heath Ledger" will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23 and hit theaters for one night only nationwide on May 3.

ABC News' Michael Rothman contributed to this report