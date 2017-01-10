More details are starting to emerge about the 17 people who have been arrested in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris last October.

One of the individuals arrested was a driver the Kardashian family had used in Paris, two sources with knowledge of the investigation tell ABC News.

Earlier in the week, French police sources confirmed the 17 arrests were tied to the multi-million dollar heist that left Kardashian West tied up and locked in a bathroom as the assailants made off with her jewels.

Sixteen individuals were arrested in Paris and its suburbs; one additional arrest was made in the south of France. At least one of those arrested was a woman. The oldest person involved in the crime is 70 years old, according to police sources.

Traces of DNA found at the scene of the robbery helped lead investigators to these individuals, the sources said.

The Oct. 4 robbery happened during Paris Fashion Week. Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside the exclusive Paris apartment she had rented for the event. The thieves made off with approximately $10 million in jewels.

A spokesperson for Kardashian West said in October that "armed masked men dressed as police officers" were behind the theft, adding that the holdup left the reality TV personality "badly shaken but physically unharmed."

Since that incident, Kardashian West has limited her social media activity and stayed out of the public eye.

In October, Kim's sister Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn't "doing that well."

"I think it's just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments," Khloe explained.