Baby No. 2 is on the way for Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Redmayne!

"Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," a rep for the actor told ABC News in a statement.

The couple announced the birth of their first child, Iris Mary, in the print edition of Britain's The Times newspaper.

Redmayne, 35, also revealed his engagement in the newspaper in 2014. The two wed later that year.