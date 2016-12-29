Ellen Pompeo Welcomes Son Eli Christopher

Dec 29, 2016, 3:40 PM ET
PHOTO: Ellen Pompeo is seen here, June 14, 2016, in Kahului, Hawaii.Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo is seen here, June 14, 2016, in Kahului, Hawaii.

Ellen Pompeo has welcomed a son.

On Thursday, the "Grey's Anatomy" star shared a photo of her husband, Chris Ivery, holding their third child, whom they've named Eli Christopher.

“Chris Ivery just fell a notch. I’ve got a new guy,” she captioned the pic.

A rep for Pompeo confirmed the news to ABC News. The rep also told People magazine that "everyone's doing great."

Ellen Pompeo Let Go of Her 'Ego' to Stay 13 Seasons on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo Says It's Important For Daughters to See 'Strong Black Women'

Ellen Pompeo Reveals the 'Toughest Part' of Starring in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Pompeo, 47, and her music producer husband also have two daughters, Stella, 7, and Sienna, 2.

Earlier this year, the actress told People that one lesson she's tried to instill in her children is the idea that "we get better with age."

“We should empower each other and have compassion for each other and help each other and feel good about ourselves," she said.

??Eli Christopher?? Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy

A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:21am PST