Ellen Pompeo has welcomed a son.

On Thursday, the "Grey's Anatomy" star shared a photo of her husband, Chris Ivery, holding their third child, whom they've named Eli Christopher.

“Chris Ivery just fell a notch. I’ve got a new guy,” she captioned the pic.

A rep for Pompeo confirmed the news to ABC News. The rep also told People magazine that "everyone's doing great."

Pompeo, 47, and her music producer husband also have two daughters, Stella, 7, and Sienna, 2.

Earlier this year, the actress told People that one lesson she's tried to instill in her children is the idea that "we get better with age."

“We should empower each other and have compassion for each other and help each other and feel good about ourselves," she said.