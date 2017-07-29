Emilia Clarke teases new Chewbacca from Hans Solo film set

Despite the hullabaloo after the production swapped in a new director in June, it appears the forthcoming young Han Solo "Star Wars" standalone film is moving full speed ahead.

In fact, “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke, who has an unknown role in the closely-guarded production, shared a video Friday of the new Chewbacca, now played by Joonas Suotamo, in a role originated by Peter Mayhew.

The actress posted a video of the "Star Wars" icon to celebrate reaching 10 million followers on Instagram.

Clarke began her caption with: "In a Instagram far far away...(Or in pinewood backlot filming #untitledhansolomovie)."

The actress then gushed about her co-star Suotamo.

"You are more than just a cute nose and lotta hair to me," she wrote.

This is just the latest behind-the-scenes look at the untitled film, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo, and Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson also stars in the film, out next May, as Garris Shrike.

Director Ron Howard, who took over for filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller after they exited the project, also recently shared a photo from the set.

"Working out a shot w/cinematographer Bradford Young for #UntitledHanSoloMovie," he tweeted Friday along with a photo.

Working out a shot w/cinematographer Bradford Young for #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/z4ZYFZXBE4 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 28, 2017

Earlier this month, he hinted at what the film's plot could be about when he shared a photo on Twitter with the caption, "#Chewie checking the shot. #UntitledHanSoloMovie."

Excited fans noticed that on the screen, Chewbacca was seemingly embracing another Wookiee.

Howard, 63, also shared a photo of Glover, 33, on set in June. He captioned that sneak peek, "lining up a shot today from my director's monitor."

lining up a shot today from my director's monitor A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

