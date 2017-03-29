Emma Thompson slams Hollywood's 'evil' obsession with being thin

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson is speaking out against the "evil" Hollywood obsession with being thin.

"It is evil what is going on and happening out there, and it is getting worse," the actress, 57, said in an interview with Swedish television show "Skavlan." "The anorexia ... there are so many kids, girls, and boys now, and actresses who are very very thin that are into their 30's and simply don't eat. They don't eat."

Thompson revealed that when she worked on the 2008 film "Brideshead Revisited," she stood up for one of her fellow actresses who was told to lose weight for a role in the movie.

"There was a wonderful actress I was working with," Thompson said, "and the producer said to her, 'Will you lose some weight?'"

Thompson continues of the actress, "She was absolutely exquisite. I said to them, 'If you speak to her about this again, on any level, I will leave this picture, you are never to do that.'"

Thompson added that the fashion industry may also being fueling the film industry's anorexia.

Thompson also joins a growing list of other actresses, including Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham, who have spoken out against the unrealistic expectations in the industry.

While discussing the issue, which Thompson said "has gone on and on," she maintained her sense of humor, joking with the television hosts, "every time I go to Los Angeles, I think 'Oh my God. I am too fat to go there, they are not going to let me in."

"'Hello, are you Emma Thompson? You can't come in you're too fat," the actress added in an American accent.