'Entourage' cast reunites for Jerry Ferrara's wedding

Jerry Ferrara has a new entourage. The actor wed his longtime girlfriend, Breanne Racano, Friday, a rep for the actor confirmed to ABC News.

Ferrara, 37, was surrounded by his "Entourage" co-stars for his nuptials, which took place at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton, Ohio. And they all took to social media to share the fun.

A post shared by Bailey (@bai_wat) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

Kevin Dillon posted a fun photo of the newlyweds that showed Racano's white floor-length wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline and Ferrara's two-button black tuxedo.

He captioned the photo: "They did it! Congratulations to the Ferraras!"

A post shared by Danielle (@daniellesbubble) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Kevin Connolly attended the wedding with his onscreen girlfriend from "Entourage," Emmanuelle Chriqui. If you recall, the two portrayed Eric Murphy and Sloan McQuewick on the series, which ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2011 on HBO.

He captioned a photo of the two of them, "@echriqui Amazing date to @jerryferrara @breanneracano Wedding!!!! What a night!!!"

@echriqui Amazing date to @jerryferrara @breanneracano Wedding!!!! What a night!!! A post shared by Kevin Connolly (@mrkevinconnolly) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

The series' creator Doug Ellin was also in attendance. He captioned one photo with Ferrara, Connolly, and Dillon: "Amazing night. Amazing couple love and happiness."

Amazing night. Amazing couple love and happiness @jerryferrara and @breanneracano A post shared by Doug Ellin (@mrdougellin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Ferrara and Racano, who also had a role on the hit "Entourage" series in 2011, started dating in 2014. The actor announced their engagement last August on Instagram with a photo showing off Racano's ring.

"I SAID YES!!!" he wrote in a caption. "Wait I mean... I've had many great blessings in my life. But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met!"