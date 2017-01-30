Evan Rachel Wood on Why She's Wearing Suits

Evan Rachel Wood is keeping her promise to wear a suit to every awards ceremony this year.

The "Westworld" star, 29, went at the Screen Actors Guild in a blue velvet, double-breasted suit designed by Altuzarra. She completed the look with her hair swept back, diamond earrings, crimson lipstick and Ferragamo heels.

"I've always wanted to do it," she told E! News' Guiliana Rancic on the red carpet about her decision to wear suits. "I promised myself this year that I would wear a suit to every awards show."

Her reasons are mostly personal, she explained.

"I think I myself felt pressure a lot of times that I had to look or dress a certain way, and especially growing up with the industry," she said. "So I thought, you know, I’m just going to go the other way and reach out to a little girl who is like me, possibly. So that’s what I’m going for this year."

She added, "It’s all about choice. Choice. Options."

At the Golden Globes earlier this month, the actress wore a black-and-white Altuzarra suit that she said was an "homage to Marlene Dietrich and David Bowie. Because it’s his birthday [today]."

At the time, she told E! News, "This is my third nomination, I’ve been to the Globes six times and I’ve worn a dress every time and I love dresses. I’m not trying to protest dresses, but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew that they aren’t a requirement and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to -- to just be yourself because your worth is more than that."

Part of the reason Wood went public with her bisexuality in 2011 was to inspire others to be themselves.

She told The Advocate in a Twitter interview in 2014, "I also wanted to inspire people to be who they are. Maybe help another struggling, terrified 12-year-old know it's OK. And I didn't want to feel like I had to hide the women in my life."