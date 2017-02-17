Fashion writer shares more on what happened with Tiffany Trump at New York Fashion Week

One fashion writer is sharing more about what happened to Tiffany Trump at New York Fashion Week after several writers tweeted that no one wanted to sit with President Donald Trump's daughter.

Former Wall Street Journal style columnist Christina Binkley tweeted Monday, "Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty."

She then shared a photo, which she captioned, "Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump."

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

But by Thursday, Binkley took to Twitter to clarify what occurred, downplaying her original reporting.

"The two seats remained empty for about 2 minutes before others sat there," she wrote. "Then Philipp Plein's sister made them move so she could sit there."

The two seats remained empty for about 2 minutes before others sat there. Then Philipp Plein's sister made them move so she could sit there. — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 16, 2017

"It’s easy to assume from a photograph that she sat there, humiliated, with empty seats by her, which wasn’t the case," Binkley told People magazine.

"She was surrounded by photographers," Binkley said, referring to Trump, "and the two women who moved were leaning away -- they clearly didn’t want to be in those photographs.

"But I don’t think Tiffany really noticed that, because she was active with her friends and the photographers."

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded to the Monday incident two days later on her daytime talk show, offering to sit with Trump.

Calling the incident "mean," Goldberg, 61, said, "Girl, I will sit next to you because I've been there where people say, 'Ooh, we're not going to sit next to you. I'll find your a-- and sit next to you."

Trump, the only child from the president's six-year marriage to actress Marla Maples, responded to the comedienne Wednesday night. She tweeted, "Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too!"

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! ?? — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

ABC News reached out to Binkley, but did not receive a response.