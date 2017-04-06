'Friends' star David Schwimmer and his wife are taking 'time apart'

"Friends" icon David Schwimmer and his wife Zoe Buckman are taking "some time" apart to determine the future of their relationship.

Schwimmer, 50, and the British artist, 31, who have a daughter 5-year-old daughter Cleo, were married in 2010. They released a statement to US Weekly about their personal decision.

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," the duo told the magazine.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family," the statement said.

Schwimmer and Buckman met a decade ago when the actor had stepped behind the camera to direct a film in London.

After "Friends," Schwimmer has experienced a renaissance in front of the screen, starring in the acclaimed hit "The People v. O.J. Simpson" last year as Robert Kardashian. He then headlined a show called "Feed the Beast" on AMC.

A request for comment from Schwimmer's rep was not immediately returned to ABC News.