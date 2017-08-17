Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau today confirmed that “Game of Thrones” starts filming its final season in October, but does that mean his one-handed character, Jaime Lannister, is alive? Well, he isn’t saying.

“I only know that the production goes back. I can’t confirm,” Coster-Waldau, 47, said on “Good Morning America” today with a smile.

WATCH: Since @nikolajcw will be shooting final season of @GameOfThrones, that means Jaime Lannister is alive, right? Well, he won't confirm. pic.twitter.com/ysGz0coHu2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 17, 2017

Fans would be thrilled to know whether Lannister is alive, some even speculating he could return as a supernatural White Walker. But there is one person in his life who apparently doesn’t care about his character’s returning to the plot: His wife.

She has never seen the show, he said, adding though that it’s “absolutely fine.”

“Imagine watching your loved one making out with another woman,” Coster-Waldau said of his wife’s disinterest in the wildly successful HBO series that includes his character’s incestrous relationship with his sister.

“She has a plan with my mother’s husband, he hasn’t watched it. They have this big thing. They’re going to sit down and spend the summer [to binge the series.] It’s never going to happen. But I get it. And also for my kids. They saw a movie I did called ‘The Other Woman’ and they felt sick because I was making out with three girls in it.”

With production on “Game of Thrones” coming to an end, there is one prop Coster-Waldau admitted he’d love to take home from the set.

“If there was one thing I wanted to take, it would be the golden hand,” he said of his character’s prosthetic device. “I think it’s the coolest prop ever. I could use it like a little coffee table thing. Have fruits, dried nuts in it.”

He loves his character’s golden hand so much that he even surprised ABC News’ Michael Strahan with a small golden cast to cover his injured pinky finger.

“I’ve got something for you,” Coster-Waldau told Strahan with a laugh. “You know I play Jaime Lannister, who lost his hand. So if you could just cover that.”

Known as the “King Slayer” on the show, Coster-Waldau has also been busy filming the movie “Shot Caller,” in which he plays a married man who has a few drinks with his friends one night, ends up driving home, running a red light and killing his friend in the backseat. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and gets an 18-month prison sentence.

While in prison, his character “shakes hands with the devil and the devil won’t let go of him,” Coster-Waldau said.

"Shot Caller" opens Friday and "Game of Thrones" airs Sundays on HBO.