Is "Gilmore Girls" returning to Netflix? Maybe. Maybe not.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, who portray the mother-daughter stars of the show, recently opened up about the possibility of a second season on Netflix. And sorry fans, it's not looking good.

"Now it's become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing? I don't know if there is a need to do more," Graham said on a panel hosted Sunday by Deadline, according to E! News. "I would never want to make it feel like we've overstayed our welcome."

Bledel, 35, added, "I think for me it comes down to what story we're telling. I don't think we could've anticipated that this would happen so I think we're still reeling from that."

All hope isn't lost, however.

Graham said that she'd play Lorelai Gilmore "until [her] dying day," given the opportunity.

"There's probably a way to keep these characters alive," Graham, 50, continued. "I don't know if it's the best thing for them."