Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Her 'Love' Tom Brady's Win

Tom Brady has done it again, leading the New England Patriots to yet another Super Bowl.

Brady led the Pats to crush the Pittsburgh Steelers by 36-17 on Sunday night, and his biggest fan, wife Gisele Bundchen, took to Instagram to celebrate her "love."

"Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats," she wrote next to a pic of the duo weraing AFC Conference Champions hats.

Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats ??????Parabéns meu amor! @tombrady A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

Brady is a four-time Super Bowl champ and has led his team back to the national matchup even after he missed the first four games of this season due to a suspension.

Brady was a machine Sunday night against the Steelers, throwing for 384 yards with three touchdown passes.