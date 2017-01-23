Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Her 'Love' Tom Brady's Win

Jan 23, 2017, 9:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen posted this photo on Instagram, Jan. 22, 2017.Playgisele/Instagram
Tom Brady has done it again, leading the New England Patriots to yet another Super Bowl.

Brady led the Pats to crush the Pittsburgh Steelers by 36-17 on Sunday night, and his biggest fan, wife Gisele Bundchen, took to Instagram to celebrate her "love."

"Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats," she wrote next to a pic of the duo weraing AFC Conference Champions hats.

Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats ??????Parabéns meu amor! @tombrady

Brady is a four-time Super Bowl champ and has led his team back to the national matchup even after he missed the first four games of this season due to a suspension.

Brady was a machine Sunday night against the Steelers, throwing for 384 yards with three touchdown passes.