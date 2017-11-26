'Glee' star Naya Rivera arrested, charged with domestic battery after allegedly hitting husband

Nov 26, 2017, 12:30 PM ET
PHOTO: Naya Marie Rivera attends the Alliance of Moms Raising Baby presented by CuddleBright, Nov. 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
Naya Marie Rivera attends the Alliance of Moms Raising Baby presented by CuddleBright, Nov. 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with domestic battery after allegedly hitting her estranged husband, Ryan Dorsey.

The pair announced their split last year after two years of marriage. The "Glee" actress and Dorsey are parents to a 2-year-old son, Josey.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to an address in Chesapeake, West Virginia, Saturday night, on a domestic violence complaint. Once the officer arrived, Dorsey claimed that Rivera, 30, had hit him in the head and face.

"The deputy saw minor injuries consistent with [Dorsey's] statement," the Sheriff's Office statement said. Dorsey also provided deputies on scene with a video of the incident that supported his account.

PHOTO: Naya Rivera and husband Ryan Dorsey arrive at the 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Naya Rivera and husband Ryan Dorsey arrive at the 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Upon her arrest, Rivera was taken to the Kanawha County Magistrate Court where she was arraigned and a bond was set. She was released on bond.

ABC News has reached out to the actress, but has not immediately heard back.

PHOTO: Santana (Naya Rivera, R) and Brittany (Heather Morris, L) tie the knot in the Wedding episode of Glee. FOX via Getty Images
Santana (Naya Rivera, R) and Brittany (Heather Morris, L) tie the knot in the "Wedding" episode of "Glee."

Rivera and Dorsey wed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in July 2014, only three months after the actress called off her engagement to rapper Big Sean. It was the first marriage for both.

