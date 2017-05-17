Ever since the Eagles announced they were performing at the Classic East and Classic West festivals this July, fans have been wondering who would replace late Eagles founder Glenn Frey in the band's lineup.

According to drummer Don Henley, Frey's son has the job.

In an interview with the Dallas sports radio station KTCK, Henley said that Frey's son Deacon is a "very talented young man" who "seems to be up for the task."

"He’s enthusiastic about it and he’s been working real hard on it, and he’s gonna do it with us. And I think that’s appropriate," Henley said.

The drummer and singer then compared the situation to the medieval "guild system, where the father is the master and the son is the apprentice."

"The trade, the craft, the business is handed down from father to son. I think it’s the only appropriate way to carry on," Henley continued. "I don’t think I’d do it otherwise. Since it’s Glenn’s blood, it’s his son, I think that’s appropriate."

Henley said another musician will be joining the band on tour. Rumors are that it's country star Vince Gill, a friend of the band's.

Frey was 67 when he died in January 2016 of complications caused by rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. He is survived by his wife and their children.