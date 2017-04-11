Guitarist J. Geils dead at 71, police say

Guitarist John Geils of the J. Geils Band was found dead at his Massachusetts home by police Tuesday, authorities said.

Police responded to Geils' home on Graniteville Road for a well-being check around 4 p.m., according to the Groton Police Department. Upon their arrival, police found Geils unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The musician, whose full name is John Warren Geils Jr., was 71 years old. He is also listed as the homeowner of the house, police said.

Geils' death is under investigation because he was alone at the time of his death, but a preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes, according to authorities. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

Geils was the frontman for the J. Geils band, best known for the No. 1 single "Centerfold" from its 1981 album "Freeze Frame." The band is a nominee for the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.