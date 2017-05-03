Highlights from the 1st 'Defenders' trailer

Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones are ready to team up in Marvel's "The Defenders" on Netflix.

The show doesn't hit the streaming service until later this year (rumored for August), but the first trailer dropped today on YouTube and gives fans a peek into what to expect. There's a little cursing, which follows suit from previous Marvel shows on Netflix that have been darker and grittier and not for children.

The clip opens with Det. Misty Knight’s interrogating Jones, who got one of her "leads" killed. While the duo are talking, Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, walks in and tells everyone to stop talking.

"Who the hell are you?" Jones replies.

"I'm your attorney," he says.

It's the first time the duo, who both have their own shows, have appeared on screen together.

Later we see Cage, who just wants "to help people," to which nurse Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) responds, "I think there's someone you need to meet," meaning Iron Fist. The team is coming together!

There's plenty of action with Fist’s taking on his future best buddy and Defender Cage before they decide to unite. There's even a scene later where the group fights together in complete superhero harmony.

"We make quite the team," Fist later explains over dinner with his fellow heroes.

But it's not all fun and games.

"The war for New York is here," Daredevil's former mentor and teacher Stick says in a voiceover.

We also see Sigourney Weaver for the first time as the show villain, saying, "The more connections you have, the easier it will be to break you."

