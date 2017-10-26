Houston Texans star J.J. Watt announced his plans for the more than $30 million in donations he raised for Hurricane Harvey relief on Thursday, naming four partners who would receive $31.5 million within the next two years.

The partners -- Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children -- are expected to use the funds to rebuild homes, restore childcare centers, provide food and address Houston residents' health needs in the areas impacted by the storm. The remaining money, nearly $7 million, will be held for distribution in 2018.

"While I understand the total recovery from Hurricane Harvey could require upwards of $200 billion," Watt said in a statement, "and this $37 million will not be able to help every single person as I so badly wish it could, I have made it my mission to ensure this money makes as large of an impact as possible."

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP

"I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and donations from across the country and around the world," Watt said in a video. "Houston will bounce back from this and we will rise up stronger than ever."

Watt, 28, announced his fundraiser at the end of August and set the initial goal at $200,000. Within a matter of days, more than 160,000 donated more than $27 million.

"Just to see the snowball effect, and to see how much good there is out there, and how many people wanted to get involved was ... incredible," Watt said in an interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan last month. "I've seen little girls set up lemonade stands. I've seen kids trying to sell, you know, Popsicles on the road. I've seen businesses offering up ... portions of their sales or all of their sales. ... It's been truly something incredible to witness."