Chris Cornell’s legacy as a rock star is set to be recognized at this weekend's Billboard Music Awards.

According to the rep for the show, the band Imagine Dragons will be "honoring" the late Soundgarden frontman prior to their performance during Sunday’s ceremony.

The Associated Press reports that the band will discuss how Cornell influenced them.

Cornell, 52, was found dead on Thursday morning in a Detroit hotel room. His death has been ruled a suicide, though his family said in a statement released earlier today that they believe it may have been accidental.

"Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions," family attorney Kirk Pasich said early Friday morning in a press release.

Pasich could not confirm whether Cornell took Ativan or its generic version, lorazepam.

The news of Cornell's death shocked the music world and sparked an outpouring of tributes from around the world. Imagine Dragons was one of the bands that spoke out about Cornell's impact on the industry.

"Rest In Peace Chris," the band tweeted. "You inspired us as well as millions of artists around the world."

The Billboard Music Awards will be held this Sunday, May 21, and air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.