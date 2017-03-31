Inside Ciara's A-list baby shower

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently celebrated the pending arrival of their first child at a baby shower in Los Angeles.

The all-white shower, held at a private home in Los Angeles, according to E! News, welcomed celebrities such as Serena Williams and Lala Anthony.

All of the guests were encouraged to wear white with flower crowns for the occasion.

Even the proud father, Wilson, attended the co-ed shower.

The couple announced their pregnancy last October on Instagram.

Ciara, 31, and the NFL quarterback, 28, wed in July after a nearly four-month-long engagement.

This will be the first child for Wilson, and the second for Ciara, who has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.