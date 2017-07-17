After tying the knot last week, "Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianne Hough and her NHL star husband, Brooks Laich, jetted off to an undisclosed tropical destination.

The two are letting fans inside their honeymoon by documenting their activities on social media.

Laich, 34, wrote, "#honeymoon," as a caption next to one photo, posted Sunday, of the newlyweds showing off their new wedding bands, while holding their passports.

#honeymoon ???? A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Hough, 29, and Laich didn't waste anytime getting to the beach. The two shared multiple photos walking along the beach, resting stylishly on rocks and even enjoying hammocks.

And so it begins... ?? #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Yeah, this is going to be fun.....#honeymoon ??: @juleshough A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

?? A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

That view though......we might never leave ?? #honeymoon A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

The two wed near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on July 8 in an outdoor ceremony. Hough and Laich had been dating for almost two years before getting engaged in August 2015.