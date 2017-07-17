After tying the knot last week, "Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianne Hough and her NHL star husband, Brooks Laich, jetted off to an undisclosed tropical destination.
The two are letting fans inside their honeymoon by documenting their activities on social media.
Laich, 34, wrote, "#honeymoon," as a caption next to one photo, posted Sunday, of the newlyweds showing off their new wedding bands, while holding their passports.
Hough, 29, and Laich didn't waste anytime getting to the beach. The two shared multiple photos walking along the beach, resting stylishly on rocks and even enjoying hammocks.
The two wed near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on July 8 in an outdoor ceremony. Hough and Laich had been dating for almost two years before getting engaged in August 2015.