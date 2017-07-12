New video obtained exclusively by People magazine gives a glimpse of the adorable moment when NHL star Brooks Laich sees his bride, "Dancing With the Stars" judge Julianne Hough, for the first time on their wedding day.

"Oh my God, you're so beautiful," Laich, 34, says in the clip.

The couple tied the knot this Sunday in front of 200 guests -- including actress Nina Dobrev, actor Aaron Paul, and "DWTS" pro Mark Ballas -- at an outdoor ceremony in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Derek Hough, Julianne's brother and fellow "DWTS" pro, served as a groomsman.

Hough, 29, donned a custom Marchesa gown, according to People, which Laich gushed over in the video, saying "I love it, let me see it."

The video also showed the couple's first kiss during their wedding.

The night ended with dancing on an outdoor, custom-made mirror dance floor that was lit up by more than 2,000 lights and candles.

Full exclusive video from the dreamy wedding can be seen in the People and Entertainment Weekly apps.

ABC News' David Caplan contributed to this report