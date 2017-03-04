Inside Julianne Hough's beach bachelorette party in the Caribbean

Mar 4, 2017, 11:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Julianne Hough posted this photo taken by @nina on her Instagram account, March 3, 3017, with the caption, "Thank you @celebritycruises for the gift of this amazing Bachelorette party!" @nina via Julianne Hough/Instagram
Julianne Hough is counting down until she weds her fiancé, hockey star Brooks Laich.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge set sail this weekend with her best girlfriends, including actress Nina Dobrev, on a bachelorette cruise around the Caribbean.

Hough, 28, took to Instagram to share many photos and videos from the cruise. One caption read, "Thank you @celebritycruises for the gift of this amazing Bachelorette party!"

Hough and Laich met in December 2013 and got engaged in September 2015. They haven't made their wedding date public.

Here are other amazing photos and videos from Hough's beach bachelorette:

#WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich ??

A-Team cuties @juleshough @nina @kristysowin #hastalavistahough #julesbeachelorette

Bun on bun on bun. #julesBUNelorette

