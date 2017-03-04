Julianne Hough is counting down until she weds her fiancé, hockey star Brooks Laich.
The "Dancing with the Stars" judge set sail this weekend with her best girlfriends, including actress Nina Dobrev, on a bachelorette cruise around the Caribbean.
Hough, 28, took to Instagram to share many photos and videos from the cruise. One caption read, "Thank you @celebritycruises for the gift of this amazing Bachelorette party!"
Hough and Laich met in December 2013 and got engaged in September 2015. They haven't made their wedding date public.
Here are other amazing photos and videos from Hough's beach bachelorette:
Tips to the tots. Words of wisdom from those who have traveled to those of us about to embark on this exciting new journey.