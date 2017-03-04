Julianne Hough is counting down until she weds her fiancé, hockey star Brooks Laich.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge set sail this weekend with her best girlfriends, including actress Nina Dobrev, on a bachelorette cruise around the Caribbean.

Hough, 28, took to Instagram to share many photos and videos from the cruise. One caption read, "Thank you @celebritycruises for the gift of this amazing Bachelorette party!"

Hough and Laich met in December 2013 and got engaged in September 2015. They haven't made their wedding date public.

Here are other amazing photos and videos from Hough's beach bachelorette:

Beach please ????These girls DEFINITELY know how to have fun. @nina ??????????????????? #WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich ?? A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

#WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich ?? A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

A-Team cuties @juleshough @nina @kristysowin #hastalavistahough #julesbeachelorette A post shared by anitapatrickson (@anitapatrickson) on Mar 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

Julianne's #bacheloretteparty... 14 women, 3 moms and a baby .... wahooo.... it's so special to experience life... the special moments with my daughter.... A post shared by Marriann Hough (@marriannhough) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:01am PST