The first trailer for Marvel's "Iron Fist" just dropped and there is a lot to digest from the show that follows in the footsteps of "Jessica Jones," "Daredevil" and "Luke Cage" on Netflix.

This is the last standalone series for Marvel on Netflix before we get "The Defenders" later this year.

In this clip, we are introduced to Finn Jones' Danny Rand, who becomes the Iron Fist. You know Jones from his run on "Game of Thrones." At the onset, Rand tries to get his foot in the door at his family's company, but security thinks he's a trespasser from the way he's dressed.

Then he springs into action, easily taking out all the guards.

But the clip turns into an origin story quickly, explaining how Rand was with his parents in their private jet when it crashed. He was just 10 and the only survivor. He was eventually taken in by monks.

Now that he's back, people have questions. How did he learn martial arts and where has he been? More importantly, someone else wants to run his family's company and an underbelly wants Rand out of the picture.

Rosario Dawson reprises her role as Claire Temple, the nurse who helped both Daredevil and Luke Cage. She wants Iron Fist to fight back against the criminals in the city. Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing teams up with Rand, showing off her fighting skills.

"I've been training my whole life for this," he says.

The clip ends with a lot of action and the words, "The final defender arrives," alluding to the Avengers-like team-up coming later this year.

"Iron Fist" is out March 17 on Netflix.