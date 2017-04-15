A week after Janet Jackson and her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana went public with their separation, the billionaire businessman released a sentimental letter about the singer on his website.

"To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend," he wrote next to a black-and-white picture of Jackson.

"I love you so much, inshallah [which means "if Allah wills it"]," the note continued, "we will be together in the Great Forever x."

Earlier this month, a source close to Jackson, 50, confirmed to ABC News that she was splitting from Al Mana after five years of marriage. The source added that the two are not divorcing, but separating.

The news came just months after the singer gave birth to the couple's first child -- a son named Eissa Al Mana.

Jackson and Al Mana wed in 2012 in a secret ceremony that was revealed a year later by Jackson herself.