Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are parents.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, on Saturday, June 24, the model shared on Instagram.

The baby, whom they named Jack Oscar Statham, weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

This past February, Huntington-Whiteley, 30, revealed that she and Statham, 49, were expecting a child.

The couple, who were first linked in 2010, announced their engagement in 2016.