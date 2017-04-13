Jennifer Garner has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck nearly two years after they first announced their split.

Garner's petition and Affleck's response were identical and were filed together on Thursday, according to a public information officer for the Los Angeles Superior Court. Both documents were filed pro per, which means they are representing themselves.

Both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce, and they asked for joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

A representative for Affleck confirmed the news and described the relationship between Affleck and Garner as "very amicable."

Bauer-Griffin/GC/Getty Images

The A-listers married on June 29, 2005. It is unclear when they actually separated, but their split was announced in June 2015.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they told People magazine in a statement at the time. "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

The couple continued to co-parent their children following the split, with Garner describing Affleck as the "love of her life" despite their split in an interview with Vanity Fair last year.

