Jennifer Lawrence OK after both engines failed on private plane, rep says

Jennifer Lawrence is safe after a private plane in which she was riding was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.

A rep for the actress confirmed to ABC News that “The Hunger Games" star was leaving her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday after visiting family.

While mid-flight at 31,000 feet, one of the private plane's engines failed, the rep confirmed, causing the pilots to make the emergency landing in Buffalo.

During the emergency landing, the plane’s second engine failed, the rep confirmed.

The FAA, which traditionally does not release the names of those on board flights, released a statement Sunday about the incident.

"A Hawker Beechcraft B40 aircraft landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York at about 1:40 pm on Saturday," the statement read. "The crew diverted to Buffalo when they declared an emergency due to engine-related issues. The flight was heading to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey from Louisville, Kentucky."

The statement added that the FAA "will investigate" the incident.

The Oscar winner left the alarming incident uninjured, her rep confirmed, despite emergency vehicles awaiting the plane as it landed.

ABC News aviation expert Col. Steve Ganyard said that if all details prove to be true, this is an "extremely rare" incident.

"Airplanes have two engines because occasionally one fails, but two [engines] are not supposed to fail," he said.

Ganyard added that without all of the details, it's hard to determine how serious the incident was.

"But anytime you have both engines on a twin engine airplane stop working, it obviously has the potential for disaster," he said.

Becky Perlow contributed to this report.