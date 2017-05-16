Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 2018 Oscars, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced Tuesday.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host helmed the awards show for the first time earlier this year.

In addition, Boone Isaacs revealed that Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will also be back to produce.

“Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd,” said Kimmel. “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th-anniversary show!”

“Jimmy, Mike and Jennifer are truly an Oscar Dream Team,” added Boone Isaacs. “Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning. And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history.”

The 90th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4, 2018. The show will air live on ABC.