When John Legend begins his North American tour in May, he'll have a new kind of fan cheering him on -- 1-year-old daughter Luna.

"I'm excited that we're in the position where we can bring [Luna] on tour this summer and late spring, so that'll be fun," the 38-year-old musician told People magazine. "I'm in a position where we can make things happen to make sure she's around us as much as possible."

Luna is Legend's daughter with wife Chrissy Teigen, who is a model, cookbook author and television host. Although the couple has help with a nanny and Teigen's mother, they're also adjusting to the new demands that come with having a child.

"We also make some decisions about how to budget our time based on the fact that we're parents now, and there are some things that I would've said yes to before that I say no to now," he said. "And there are some choices that I'll make now that I wouldn't have made before."

"Diapers on the bus, a crib on the bus -- a long way from my bachelor days," Legend said.

While on the bus, Legend says there is one thing that is sure to keep Luna entertained during long trips: Books.

"One of the things we said when people were trying to buy us gifts for the baby, we were like, 'Just give us books, don’t do anything too expensive.' She has everything she needs in life, but more books is always gonna be good," Legend said. "So she has lots of books, and we read all kinds of stories to her all the time."