John Lennon and Yoko Ono Biopic on the Way

John Lennon and Yoko Ono's relationship and their anti-war activism will reportedly be the subject of an upcoming feature film docu-drama.

The as-yet untitled movie will be co-produced by Yoko herself, according to The Hollywood Reporter, along with Michael De Luca, whose other credits include "The Social Network," and Josh Bratman.

Oscar-nominated "The Theory of Everything" screenwriter Anthony McCarten has been tapped to write the script.

“The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the U.S. -- with the intention of inspiring today’s youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want,” De Luca said in a statement on Wednesday. “I am also honored and privileged to be working with Yoko Ono, Anthony McCarten and Josh Bratman to tell the story of two amazing global icons.”

A release date has not yet been announced.