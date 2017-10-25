John Stamos gushes about 'perfect' fiancee Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos says he's on "cloud nine" after recently getting engaged to Caitlin McHugh.

Indeed, the "Full House" star said he "prayed and hoped" he would one day be with a woman like McHugh,31.

“I’ve been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life," he told People magazine Tuesday. "I mean everybody knows that I’ve always loved family, and I wanted to have a family some day and get married again, and everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you just do it!? Why don’t you just do it!?’”

Stamos, 54, shared the good news earlier this week, posting, "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after."

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after?? A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

The actor's rep added that Stamos proposed at Disneyland, one of his favorite places.

He shared a second photo with the duo while wearing Mickey Mouse ears, tagged, "Forever."

#Forever A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

“Everybody thinks it’s so easy," he added to People about finding love. "The hard part was me. Like I wasn’t the best me. I was ready, but no one as perfect as Caitlin — a true, pure beautiful person inside — would’ve never gone for the old me, a few years ago ... And I know my parents are up there watching, so I think they delivered an angel to me.”

McHugh also posted her own picture from the proposal, with, "I kissed the boy and said...yes! That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his."

I kissed the boy and said...yes! That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his ?? A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

This will be the actor's second wedding after his marriage to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.