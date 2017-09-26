While Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were making their own statement Monday night, Jordin Sparks was also wading into the string of peaceful protests happening around the NFL in response to statements made by President Donald Trump.

Sparks, who sang the National Anthem before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, had Proverbs 31:8-9 on her left hand, which references the Bible verse, "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy."

Sparks' boyfriend Dana Isaiah also posted a picture later in the night on how proud he was that she spoke up.

"Way to use your platform babe! 'Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves,'" he wrote.

Sparks' statement came after the Cowboys owner and his players locked arms and took a knee on Monday night in solidarity, much like several other teams who did the same the day prior as part of a wave of peaceful protests against racial injustice and the national anthem.

The protests hit a tipping point this weekend after Trump made comments about player taking a knee during the anthem, saying they were disrespecting the United States flag and even calling for them to be fired.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now,'" Trump said Friday during a rally in Alabama.

The act of kneeling during the anthem began last year during the pre-season when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began using the gesture to protest the treatment of minorities in America.

On Tuesday morning, Trump continued to slam those who take a knee during the anthem.

"The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem!" he wrote.