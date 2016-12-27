The holiday weekend brought good news for three country stars.

On Sunday, Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini announced their engagements, while Ashley Monroe revealed that she and her husband are expecting their first baby.

Musgraves is set to marry musician Ruston Kelly and Ballerini will wed musician Morgan Evans.

“I didn’t say yes… I said HELL YESSSS!!” Musgraves shared on Instagram. “The best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home… in the same room I played with my ponies and Barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know,'” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Ballerini wrote of her proposal, “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS”

Meanwhile, Monroe called her pregnancy the "best present ever," in a tweet that included her ultrasound photo.

The 30-year-old married her husband, John Danks, who plays for the Atlanta Braves, in a 2013 ceremony at Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm. Blake Shelton officiated, while his then-wife, Monroe's best friend and Pistol Annies bandmate Miranda Lambert, was maid of honor.

Monroe's baby is due in 2017. No wedding dates have been announced for Musgraves or Ballerini.

Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone.. So many new things coming in 2017!! ?? pic.twitter.com/HaSRqlEihU — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) December 25, 2016

I'M ENGAGED, Y'ALL! To the most uplifting, thoughtful, amazing human. My best friend. He asked in my childhood room?? pic.twitter.com/lN05qeo2dr — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) December 25, 2016

It was so sentimental and sweet and simple and perfect. I sobbed. I love you, @RustonKelly! (photos by @kellicopter) pic.twitter.com/LgqOsiD4s8 — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) December 25, 2016