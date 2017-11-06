Kate Upton and Justin Verlander share 1st wedding portrait

Nov 6, 2017, 1:33 PM ET
PHOTO: Justin Verlander and Kate Upton wed on Nov. 4, 2017 in Italy.PlayBACKGRID
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander wed in Italy just days after his team won the World Series, they confirmed on social media.

The couple both shared a portrait of the nuptials, which took place at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany this past weekend.

Upton wore a gown by Valentino.

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander," she captioned the shot. "Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!"

Added Verlander: "Happy wife happy life! What an amazing beginning to our journey together! @kateupton #justmarried"

Upton, 25, and Verlander, 34, first met in 2012 and became engaged in 2016. During the World Series and games leading up to it, the model was a mainstay at Astros games, though she did make a pit stop in New York City late last month for her bachelorette party.

"Cheers to getting pampered @GuerlainSpaNY and being showered with [love]," she captioned a photo.