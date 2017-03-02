Katie Holmes speaks out about giving daughter Suri a 'stable' childhood

Katie Holmes is one celebrity mom who is trying to keep her child grounded. In an interview with Town and Country magazine, she talked about the importance of stability in daughter Suri Cruise's life.

"My child is the most important person to me," Holmes told the magazine of her 10-year-old daughter. "And her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important to me that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

Holmes suggested she may move out of the spotlight and spend more time behind the camera.

"This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be," she said. "The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that's when we're getting it done."

Holmes, 38, said she is trying to get everything out of Suri's younger years while she still can.

"Every day, kids get a little further away from you," she said. "That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very hard for me."

After Holmes' 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise, she was granted primary custody of Suri. Holmes certainly seems to be enjoying Suri's childhood, and sometimes shares photos of the two on Instagram.

