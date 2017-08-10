Why Katy Perry cries at her own music

Katy Perry has admitted that her own music sometimes makes her cry.

In a new cover story with W magazine, the singer, 32, talks about pouring her emotions into the music she writes.

“Sometimes they are about people who are no longer in my life, or they’re about unrequited love,” she explained. “I started out on tour last time and I couldn’t perform a couple of the songs on the record because I was just too upset.”

Perry also spoke about how she’s been approached for different movie projects but they’ve never been quite right.

“I really love being the captain of my ship,” she told the magazine. “If I were to do a film, I’d probably have to direct it. I’d love to do a musical! But that will come in time.”

Right now, though, the singer, who recently released her new album, "Witness," and signed on to judge the ABC reboot of "American Idol," is just feeling liberated. Perry attributes her new attitude in part to a shorter haircut and her age.

"In general, I feel 360-degrees liberated -- all around. Whether it’s politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually," she said. "To get to this place, I had to do some much-needed work on my heart, soul, mind, and body. Since doing that, a lot of beautiful things started to bloom again.”