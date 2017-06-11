Katy Perry reveals past suicidal thoughts, addresses Taylor Swift feud

Katy Perry is getting real with fans this weekend, and even opening up about past suicidal thoughts during a therapy session.

The singer has been livestreaming herself participating in a variety of activities -- from opening her latest album "Witness" for the first time to doing yoga with Jesse Tyler Ferguson -- during a 96-hour hour YouTube event called "Katy Perry - Witness World Wide," which will end Monday with an intimate concert in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old pop superstar on Friday sat down with licensed therapist Siri Sat Nam Singh from cable network Viceland's series "The Therapist," where she got emotional, even crying at times.

Perry revealed that she's had suicidal thoughts in her past, and that she wrote her 2013 song, "By the Grace of God," about that dark period.

"I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low, and that depressed," she said. "You can be right, or you can be loved. I just want to be loved."

Perry also spoke about the struggle to be herself while pushing her pop singer persona.

"I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson [her birth name] that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes -- and that is a little bit of why I cut my hair," she said, referencing her new short hairstyle.

"I'm a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am," Perry continued. "I'm a big goofball. The fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy, and made this bigger-than-life personality."

On Saturday, with the live cameras rolling, Perry mentioned her ongoing feud between her and fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

During a conversation with Arianna Huffington, the singer said she's "ready to let it go."

"I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her ... I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter," Perry continued.