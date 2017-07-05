Singer Kelly Clarkson took the high road Tuesday with her response to an online body-shamer.

The singer had been replying to all her fans for Independence Day and paying tribute to the troops who serve this country. Then someone tweeted, "You're fat."

Clarkson, 35, took the nastiness in stride.

"... and still f------ awesome," she wrote with a winky tongue emoji.

The tweet has earned more than 13,000 “likes” and has some fans praising her response.

"SO AWESOME! LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU!" actor Rex Lee wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Kelly is amazing! Beautiful inside & out. Love you girl!"

This isn't the first time the mother of two has shot down people who criticize her body.

In 2015, British journalist Katie Hopkins spoke out about the singer's weight and Clarkson said the nasty comment only came "because she doesn't know me. I'm awesome! It doesn't bother me. It's a free world. Say what you will.”

"I've just never cared what people think,” she told Heat magazine. “It's more if I'm happy and I'm confident and feeling good. That's always been my thing. And more so now, since having a family -- I don't seek out any other acceptance.”