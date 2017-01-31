Kelly Rowland Reveals Her Husband Knew He Wanted to Marry Her 'by the First Date'

Kelly Rowland is continuing to make a name for herself on the screen with her latest role in "Love by the 10th Date."

The film follows four women as they navigate dating in Los Angeles. One woman, Gabby, played by actress Meagan Good, is having a tough time, so her friends suggest she not determine her true feelings for a suitor until the 10th date.

Rowland told ABC News' "Celeb 101" that the film's premise -- not knowing if you're in love until the 10th date -- wouldn't have worked for her and her husband, Tim Witherspoon.

"He said he knew [he was in love] by the first date," she said with a laugh. "I knew the third date. I was like, 'Oh my God!' I got nervous -- to be completely honest -- because I was like, this feels like my husband."

Despite knowing their true feelings early on into their courtship, Rowland said it was a good bet.

"Me and my husband see each other as equals. And we love each other and respect each other above anything. We've made our own rules," the former Destiny's Child singer said. "It's working out really great."

After tying the knot in 2014, the two welcomed their first child together, Titan, who is now 2 years old.

Rowland, who has a first-time parenting book called "Whoa, Baby!" coming out in March, said motherhood has taught her a lot.

"I have patience. I had no idea I had any," Rowland said. "Motherhood really teaches you patience even when communicating with your child."

The "Dirty Laundry" singer explained that her son is bilingual and is often speaking Spanish more often than English.

Rowland said she's left "trying to figure out what he was trying to say. I just remember sitting there until I could figure it out."