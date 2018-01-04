Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Wednesday to shoot down rumors that she and her husband, Kanye West, were out partying on New Year's Eve while their 2-year-old son Saint was in the hospital for pneumonia.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star retweeted a message from a fan who wrote, "Why do people continuously think KimYe were 'partying' New Year’s Eve while Saint was at the hospital?"

"Kim & Kanye love their kids so much, so to even THINK they weren't around when Saint was sick is really stupid af," continued the fan. "Y'all love to hate Kim, just to hate her, it's dumb at this point!"

I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don't even try me when it comes to my kids https://t.co/wrl47awaUr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2018

"I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay," Kim wrote in response to the tweet. "We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night!"

"Don't even try me when it comes to my kids," she concluded.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West revealed that Saint had spent a few nights in the hospital, adding that he was "home and all better."

Goals for the new year https://t.co/0BRu9czSPi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2018

The reality star, 37, and West, 40, also have a 4-year-old daughter, North.