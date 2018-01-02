Kim Kardashian West's son Saint is "all better" after recently suffering from pneumonia, the reality TV star wrote on Instagram.

According to Kardashian West, the 2-year-old was hospitalized for three nights but is now resting at home.

"My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging," she wrote on Instagram. "Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all!"

Kardashian West, 37, and her husband, Kanye West, 40, kept quiet about their son's condition over the holidays. According to the Mayo Clinic, pneumonia is an infection of the lungs and can be especially serious for infants and young children.

"He’s so resilient," said Kardashian West. "I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint."