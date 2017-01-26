Kim Richards Pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Monty Brinson

Kim Richards is remembering her ex-husband Monty Brinson on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 52, shared a picture of herself and Brinson, along with a touching tribute.

"Missing you today Monty," she wrote. "My Best Friend, I love you with all my heart and soul. I cherish each and every memory we shared...I am definitely the most blessed girl in world to have had you in my life! I still feel your Love, Strength and Courage from above."

She concluded by writing, "Thank you for choosing me. I love you always and forever."

Brinson, 58, died on Jan. 25, 2016, after a long battle with lung cancer.

Richards and Brinson remained close after their three-year marriage ended in 1988. Brinson was father to Richards' daughter, Brooke. Richards also has three other children from subsequent relationships.

Brinson's passing came at an especially difficult time for the reality star, who months before had been arrested for public intoxication and shoplifting and made a return trip to rehab.

Now sober, Richards has said she finds peace in knowing that Brinson watches over her.